Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Next Post Off the Editor’s Spike: About some BC’s….on the QT » Remembering a hero, Tahler Hostetter joins TAPS during inaugural parade Tahler Hostetter has been invited to the inaugural ceremonies for the President and Vice President, which take place Friday, Jan. 20, in Washington, D.C. The President will lead a procession of ceremonial military regiments, citizens’ groups, marching bands and floats. Tahler will be with a group called TAPS, a national organization that stands for Tragedy Assistance for Survivors, as they make their way down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. Please subscribe or log in to access full content.