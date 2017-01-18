"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Remembering a hero, Tahler Hostetter joins TAPS during inaugural parade

Tahler Hostetter has been invited to the inaugural ceremonies for the President and Vice President, which take place Friday, Jan. 20, in Washington, D.C. The President will lead a procession of ceremonial military regiments, citizens’ groups, marching bands and floats. Tahler will be with a group called TAPS, a national organization that stands for Tragedy Assistance for Survivors, as they make their way down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 18th, 2017 | Category: Community News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply