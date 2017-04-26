|
FIRE AT CAR WASH!
Fire fighters responded to a pickup on fire at the Superior Auto Wash off South Main Street in Gallatin Thursday afternoon: WATCH THIS VIDEO
|
Farewell services for Peggy Browning will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
Peggy Josephine Browning, 79, Pattonsburg, died Thursday,
Peggy Josephine Browning, 79, Pattonsburg, died Thursday,
Funeral services for Roy Wallace will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Salem Lutheran Church in Moline, Ill. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m., Friday, April 28, at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, Ill., 61201. Interment is at The Preemption Cemetery. Memorials may be made
Continue reading LeRoy G. Wallace 1948-2017
Funeral services for John David Welter will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2017, at Leavenworth National Cemetery with full military honors by the United States Navy. Memorial contributions may be made to Building 94 Voluntary Services VA Treatment Center, C/O Turner Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350 Maysville, Mo., 64469.
John David
John David
Memorial service for Robert Adams will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Missouri Veterans Home, Kitchen Fund or Three Rivers Hospice.
Bob Adams, 86, Jamesport, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at the Missouri Veterans
Continue reading Robert W. Adams Sr. 1930-2017
by Phill Brooks
This month, Missouri’s governor took an action that could have a national impact on an issue with a long history involving separation of church and state.
The action is Eric Greitens’ revocation of a Natural Resources Department rule that prohibited providing scrap-tire refuse for the playground of a Columbia Lutheran school. It’s
Continue reading Capitol Perspectives: Church and State
My name is Becky Caldwell, and I am the Regional Ombudsman Manager for Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging. We currently serve 90 licensed long-term care facilities in Northwest Missouri. Our service area includes 18 counties, covering 9,274 square miles.
To adequately serve this area, we are currently in need of some ombudsman volunteers who
Continue reading Dear Editor…letter by Becky Caldwell
by Darryl Wilkinson
I hear our President is ready to tackle tax reform. We need it.
Back in the 1980s, H.W. Bush famously described supply-side economics — the claim that cutting taxes on rich people will conjure up an economic miracle. They tried hard to make that work. Those with money are still trying,
Continue reading No redo of the voodoo, please
by Freida Marie Crump
Greetings from Poosey.
Hank Blevins swore that he had a mushroom sniffing hog. He’d heard that in France they train pigs to sniff out truffles and since morel mushrooms and truffles were both fungi, his American pig could be taught to wander through the woods and detect these most delectable of
Continue reading Poosey Digest: Gone Mushroomin’
Reminder
Winston Elementary Talent Show and Spaghetti Dinner is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.
Tina Grainer was offered a teacher contract for 5th-6th grade for next school year during the meeting of the North Daviess R-3 Board of Education held April 17.
In other business, a baseball co-op sponsorship with Tri-County at Jamesport was approved for 2017-2018 fall and spring.
Mowing bids from Bob Woolsley at $180 per mowing
Mowing bids from Bob Woolsley at $180 per mowing
Pattonsburg’s Peyton Jones turned in the highlights for area track athletes last Thursday by winning both long jump and triple jump competitions at the Albany Warrior Relays, previously postponed from April 3.
Jones claimed the long jump with a distance of 20’1” and took the triple jump event with a leap of 40’7 ½”. Pattonsburg’s
Continue reading Peyton Jones jumps to victory in rescheduled Warrior Relays
The Special Olympics Missouri North Area Track and Field Meet will bring more than 150 athletes from across northern Missouri to Savannah. This area-wide event takes place this Saturday, April 29, at Savannah Middle School.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. on the track and consist of entertainment provided by dance teams, Special Olympics
Continue reading Special Olympics Spring Games coming to Savannah
Trenton Middle School Relays were held on April 18.
GJH Boys (11th)
High jump: Gabe Green, 6th, 4-8
Pole vault: Mac Steele, 7th, 7-0; Gage Wright, 7th, 7-0
Long jump: Burke Dalton, 14th, 13-6.5; Haven Gibson, 23rd, 11-6
Discus: Wright, 5th, 111-10; Jonathon Carter, 11th, 92-04
Shot put: Carder, 10th, 30-0; Carson
Continue reading Trenton Middle School Relays held April 18
The Travis Girratono Relays were held at Albany on April 22.
Girls 1600m: Megan Cottrell, Gilman City, 5th, 6:31.37
Girls 300m hurdles: Brittani Adams, Pattonsburg, 6th, 59.53
Girls 800m run: Cottrell, Gilman City, 2nd, 2:53.26
Girls Javelin: Adams, Pattonsburg, 6th, 72-06
Girls Triple Jump: Hailey Burrows, Gilman City, 6th, 28-08
Boys 110m hurdles: Trevor Ireland,
Boys 110m hurdles: Trevor Ireland,
April 25, 2007
Pattonsburg FFA placed 14th and the Gallatin FFA placed 24th out of 305 chapters in the state earning Top Chapter Awards at the 79th Missouri FFA Convention held in Columbia. Only 10% of state chapters receive the Top Chapter Award each year.
Superintendent Wendell Burns said the Pattonsburg R-2 School was dismissed
Continue reading Blast from the past
Anna White (right) harvested a white wild turkey gobbler on April 8 in Caldwell County during the youth spring turkey hunting season. In the blind with her was her sister, Aleena White. They were guided by her father, Paul White, all of Excelsior Springs.
Anna White, 14,
Anna White, 14,
April 26: Blood pressure checks 11-12; May 2: Election Day – polls from 7-2; May 2: Blood pressure checks 11-12.
Area wide elections will be held for our senior center Board of Directors, the NWMO Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors, and the Silver Haired Legislature. Daviess County residents age 60+ are encouraged to
Continue reading Active Aging Resource Center
Gallatin’s Public Works Director Mark Morey reported that Herzog plans to start re-paving Jackson and Johnson streets in late June to mid July. Mr. Morey also informed the Gallatin Board of Aldermen during their meeting on April 24, that city crews finished replacing the sewer line last week on Jackson Street in anticipation of the
Continue reading Two streets being readied for paving this summer
Over 47 youngsters signed up for the Access II Kids Fishing Derby held Saturday, April 22, at Dockery Park pond in Gallatin. The event was free and open to children up to age 16.
Missouri Department of Conservation provided fishing poles and tackle for the children to use during the event. Gallatin Men’s Club provided
Continue reading Now, here’s a fish story for you
Community Blood Center will conduct a life-saving blood drive from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at First Christian Church, gathering area. The church is located at 1501 South Main Street in Gallatin.
To make an appointment online, visit esavealifenow.org, click the “schedule an appointment” icon and enter sponsor code gallatin. For additional details, contact
Continue reading Blood drive at First Christian
The Knee-Hi 4-H Club and Gallatin Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a “Liberty Tree Dedication” honoring the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War on Monday, April 24, at Dockery Park.
All who served in the Vietnam War — in theater and around the world — were recognized at the event. Area Vietnam veterans
Continue reading DAR, 4-H Club dedicate Liberty Tree at Dockery Park
Funeral services for Gladys Cook will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017, at the Assembly of God Church, Tarkio. Interment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio. The family will be available to see friends for a short time in the church prior to the funeral Thursday. Memorials: American Cancer Society or Assembly of God Church.
Continue reading Gladys Cook
Darrell L. Wilson, 63, of Gallatin, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017, at St Luke’s Hospice House. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the First Christian Church in Gallatin. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday evening at the church. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Monday at McWilliams Funeral Home
Continue reading Darrell L. Wilson
|
