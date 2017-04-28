Peggy Josephine Browning

Farewell services for Peggy Browning will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

Peggy Josephine Browning, 79, Pattonsburg, died Thursday, April 27, 2017.

She was born Oct. 1, 1937, in Osborn, to Eddie B. and

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.