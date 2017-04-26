Special Olympics Spring Games coming to Savannah

The Special Olympics Missouri North Area Track and Field Meet will bring more than 150 athletes from across northern Missouri to Savannah. This area-wide event takes place this Saturday, April 29, at Savannah Middle School.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. on the track and consist of entertainment provided by dance teams, Special Olympics cheerleaders, the running of the Special Olympics torch and the athlete’s oath. Games will start

