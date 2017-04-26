Peyton Jones jumps to victory in rescheduled Warrior Relays

Pattonsburg’s Peyton Jones turned in the highlights for area track athletes last Thursday by winning both long jump and triple jump competitions at the Albany Warrior Relays, previously postponed from April 3.

Jones claimed the long jump with a distance of 20’1” and took the triple jump event with a leap of 40’7 ½”. Pattonsburg’s Brett Curtis also claimed a first with a 5’10” high jump mark.

Following are top

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.