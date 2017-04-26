North Daviess offers teacher contract, approves co-op

Tina Grainer was offered a teacher contract for 5th-6th grade for next school year during the meeting of the North Daviess R-3 Board of Education held April 17.

In other business, a baseball co-op sponsorship with Tri-County at Jamesport was approved for 2017-2018 fall and spring.

Mowing bids from Bob Woolsley at $180 per mowing and Nicolas Stevens at $450 per mowing were read. The bid for $180

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.