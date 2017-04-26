Dear Editor…letter by Becky Caldwell

My name is Becky Caldwell, and I am the Regional Ombudsman Manager for Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging. We currently serve 90 licensed long-term care facilities in Northwest Missouri. Our service area includes 18 counties, covering 9,274 square miles.

To adequately serve this area, we are currently in need of some ombudsman volunteers who inform residents in long term care facilities of their rights and serve as an advocate

