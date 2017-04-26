Capitol Perspectives: Church and State

by Phill Brooks

This month, Missouri’s governor took an action that could have a national impact on an issue with a long history involving separation of church and state.

The action is Eric Greitens’ revocation of a Natural Resources Department rule that prohibited providing scrap-tire refuse for the playground of a Columbia Lutheran school. It’s national in scope because revoking that rule could have shutdown a U.S. Supreme Court case

