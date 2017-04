Blood drive at First Christian

Community Blood Center will conduct a life-saving blood drive from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at First Christian Church, gathering area. The church is located at 1501 South Main Street in Gallatin.

To make an appointment online, visit esavealifenow.org, click the “schedule an appointment” icon and enter sponsor code gallatin. For additional details, contact Judy Stith at 660-663-9491.

