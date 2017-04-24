Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Darrell L. Wilson, 63, of Gallatin, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017, at St Luke's Hospice House. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the First Christian Church in Gallatin. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday evening at the church. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Monday at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Inurnment will be held at a later date.