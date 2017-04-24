Check us out! More than books at the library

In addition to books, the Daviess County Library has hundreds of movie titles available for checkout. New titles, including several 2017 Oscar winners and nominees, are:
- La La Land
- Hidden Figures
- Zootopia
- BFG
- Trolls
- Sing
- Patriots Day
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Fences
- Lion
- Jackie
- Durrells in Corfu (Masterpiece Theater)
- Home Fires (Masterpiece Theater)
- Victoria (Masterpiece Theater)
- James Stewart Westerns collection
- Classic 80’s movies collection (includes Ghost, The Big Chill and others)
