Winston accepts resignation, pop-up library coming in May

The resignation of Trustee Brent Wagaman, due to a conflicting job schedule, was accepted during the meeting of the Winston Village Board of Trustees held April 3. The board is looking to fill the position as soon as possible; anyone interested should contact the city clerk.

Daviess County Library Director Allison Spidle went over a memorandum of understanding for the Pop-Up Library Pilot Program. The board accepted the memorandum and

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.