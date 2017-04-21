"Like" us on Facebook

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
Gallatin R-5 Schools

FIRE AT CAR WASH!

Fire fighters responded to a pickup on fire at the Superior Auto Wash off South Main Street in Gallatin Thursday afternoon:
Winston accepts resignation, pop-up library coming in May

The resignation of Trustee Brent Wagaman, due to a conflicting job schedule, was accepted during the meeting of the Winston Village Board of Trustees held April 3. The board is looking to fill the position as soon as possible; anyone interested should contact the city clerk.

Daviess County Library Director Allison Spidle went over a memorandum of understanding for the Pop-Up Library Pilot Program. The board accepted the memorandum and

April 21st, 2017

