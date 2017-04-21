"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

FIRE AT CAR WASH!

Fire fighters responded to a pickup on fire at the Superior Auto Wash off South Main Street in Gallatin Thursday afternoon:
WATCH THIS VIDEO

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

All about the multi-hued hydrangeas

By Tim Baker, Regional Horticulturist

One of the more popular woody ornamental plants is the hydrangea. These plants have large showy clusters of blossoms, and come in both shrub and vine forms. They bloom after spring-flowering plants such as azaleas, and thus give color in the landscape well into summer. Depending on the plant grown, they can range from four feet to 50 feet in height (climbing varieties), and can

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 21st, 2017 | Category: Agriculture, Courthouse News, Education, Regional News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply