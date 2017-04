Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

ABOUT US

Takin’ out the trash …with a smile! » Patrick McNickle to receive Eagle Scout award Patrick McNickle of Boy Scout Troop 67 will be honored at a special Eagle Scout ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the outdoor classroom at Gallatin High School, 602 South Olive in Gallatin. A reception will follow in the high school commons area. The public is invited to attend and is encouraged to bring a lawn chair Please subscribe or log in to access full content. Related