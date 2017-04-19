"Like" us on Facebook

Winston Ag Mechanics competes at state

Pictured left to right are Drew Neth, Logan Caldwell, and Jacob Hullinger.

The Winston FFA Ag Mechanics Team has qualified for state competition at Columbia. The Winston team along with FFA members from across the state will meet in Columbia, April 20-21, at the 89th Missouri FFA Convention to honor fellow members for outstanding achievements, conduct association business, elect new officers, and participate in leadership workshops. “Embrace Change, Respect Tradition”

April 19th, 2017 | Category: Agriculture, Clubs & Organizations, School News | Print This Story Print This Story

