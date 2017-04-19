Victory!

by Pastor Steve Ellison

The Apostle Paul’s letter to the church at Corinth written about 55 AD seems as if it were addressed to the 21st century Christian church worldwide. Corinth was already an ancient city. It had been first settled about 4,000 BC. Corinth’s strategic location enabled it to control east-west trade routes by sea and north-south land routes.

First century Corinth was a cosmopolitan city in every

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.