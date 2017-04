Teachers, staff at R-6 receive pay raise

The Winston R-6 Board of Education approved the 2017-2018 Certified Salary Schedule by increasing the base starting teacher salary by $850 to $30,000 during their meeting held April 13. The board also approved a 3% raise to all noncertified staff and certified staff members that are not on the salary schedule.

The board approved the personnel report. Teachers not returning for the 2017-2018

