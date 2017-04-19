Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Honestly, these students show the trait » Takin' out the trash …with a smile! Kids with nothing to do often find mischief, but not this happy crew. These four youngsters stopped by Gallatin City Hall last Monday asking if any odd jobs needed some attention. When it was suggested they might pick up trash off the streets, the foursome not only grabbed empty trash bags but returned with four bags filled. These smiling youngsters, from left, are Mia Anson; twin brothers Marquel and Marquese