"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Ponder possibilities, probabilities

As I drive west or northwest and view those spinning wind turbines, I sense progress. It’s a view of the U.S. (broadly, that’s “us”) developing new, clean and renewable energy. So, I think “That’s good!” Someday we may replace aging, carbon-emitting generating facilities.

It makes sense that these huge modern windmills are located in lightly populated rural areas. Small towns stand to benefit from the economic activity during construction, ongoing

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 19th, 2017 | Category: Opinion | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply