911 reform, human trafficking, network transport proposals may become law

by State Rep. J. Eggleston

Only 16 legislative days remain in the 2017 session (four weeks from this writing). The legislative “home stretch” is underway. At this point in the proceedings, if a bill has not passed its originating chamber, it is unlikely it will have time to be passed in both the House and Senate before session ends.

Among a few of the bills that may make it across

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.