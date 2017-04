Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Maverick Dean Curtis b. April 14, 2017 Taylor and Jareld Curtis Jr. of Gallatin proudly announce the birth of a son, Maverick Dean Curtis, at 7:01 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Cameron Regional Medical Center. Maverick weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.