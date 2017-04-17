Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Bridge inspections scheduled Daviess County Library taking sealed bids » Knee-Hi, DAR dedicate Liberty Tree on April 24 The Knee-Hi 4-H Club and Gallatin Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting a “Liberty Tree Dedication” honoring the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. All who served in the Vietnam War — in theater and around the world — will be recognized at this event. The dedication will take place at the gazebo at Dockery Park on Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m. The entire community is invited Please subscribe or log in to access full content. Related