Bridge inspections scheduled

Several bridges in Northwest Missouri are scheduled for under-bridge inspections over the next few weeks. In Daviess County during the week of April 17 two bridges will be inspected — U.S. Route 69 at the Big Creek and Big Creek Drainage bridges (lane closures) and Route Z at the Grand River Bridge (lane closure).

Some of these work zones may be moving operations and motorists are advised to be alert

April 17th, 2017

