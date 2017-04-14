"Like" us on Facebook

Weigand to perform in CMU’s Trumpet and Friends concert

Central Methodist University student Denise Weigand, from Weatherby, a graduate of Winston, will perform in the upcoming CMU Trumpet and Friends Concert, to be held Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kountz Recital Hall of the Swinney Conservatory of Music on the Fayette campus of Central Methodist University.

The free concert, open to all, will include the musical groups CMU Trumpet Ensemble, CMU Brass Quintet, CMU Flute Choir,

April 14th, 2017 | Category: Community News, Education, Regional News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply