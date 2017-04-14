Great day for a walk in the park with pets

"Like" us on Facebook

Several Gallatin students held an impromptu National Pet Day walk at Dockery Park on Tuesday afternoon, April 11. It was a great spring day for students and pets to get out and about, enjoying some fresh air. Pictured left to right are, front row, Briar and “Pike” Roll, Abigail, “Annie”, and McKay Marble, Taylor and “Daz” Harper, Jared and “Ellie” and Ethan Williams, Kelli and “Gator” Lynch, Jackson and “Lexi”

April 14th, 2017

