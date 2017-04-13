Wayne wins 2-mile run, Johnson chalks up personal best pole vault

Gallatin came home from Cameron’s Crossroads Relays on Tuesday with a pair of first place finishes from Tanner Johnson and Ayden Wayne.
Johnson, in winning the pole vault event, reached a personal best 13’1”. Wayne captured the 3200-meter run in 11:00.43.
Tuesday’s event also featured athletes from Cameron, Hamilton, Lathrop, Maysville, Osborn, Winston and Polo.
Following are results from Cameron:
GHS
