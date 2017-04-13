"Like" us on Facebook

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
Gallatin R-5 Schools

Successful Round Up for Family Literacy Night at Searcy

Door prize winners are pictured, left to right, front row, Preslie Mowre, Jameson Berry, Michael Hendricks, Maggie Tucker, Silas Trunk, Grant Hacking, Brooklyn Hiley, Sha’niah Keo, Addison Smith; back row, Grace Hardin, Leah Critten, Kyre Terhune, Jackson Berry, Danika Mowre, Pryce Johnson, Tye Dowell, Mason Lynch, Jonas Pettit, Lucas Tolle, Jacob Flanders.

Family Literacy Night at Searcy Elementary was another success as 54 percent of the preschool through fourth grade

April 13th, 2017 | Category: Community News, Entertainment, School News

