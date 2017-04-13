Successful Round Up for Family Literacy Night at Searcy
Door prize winners are pictured, left to right, front row, Preslie Mowre, Jameson Berry, Michael Hendricks, Maggie Tucker, Silas Trunk, Grant Hacking, Brooklyn Hiley, Sha’niah Keo, Addison Smith; back row, Grace Hardin, Leah Critten, Kyre Terhune, Jackson Berry, Danika Mowre, Pryce Johnson, Tye Dowell, Mason Lynch, Jonas Pettit, Lucas Tolle, Jacob Flanders.
Family Literacy Night at Searcy Elementary was another success as 54 percent of the preschool through fourth grade
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Related
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.