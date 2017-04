Jamesport man taken into custody after high-speed chase

Justin Ray Ensz, 20, Jamesport, was taken into custody on April 8 after he attempted to flee from Deputy Jared Hogan. Ensz drove his 2014 Honda motorcycle at speeds up to 100 mph on Missouri Route O and Highway 6 as he tried to escape from law enforcement. The pursuit began around 12:31 p.m.

At 12:36 p.m., Ensz stopped and was taken into custody.

He was transferred to DDCRJ for

