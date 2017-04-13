"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Graydee Rains selected for the Missouri Agribusiness Academy

Graydee Rains of Gallatin was one of 30 high school sophomores recently selected to participate in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). Graydee and the other students selected will spend the first week of June in the Kansas City area learning about many of the unique opportunities available in agriculture.

“These young men and women have already developed some of the essential qualities it takes to be

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 13th, 2017 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply