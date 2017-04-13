Graydee Rains named to Scholar Bowl All-Tournament Team

Gallatin High School sophomore Graydee Rains has been named to the Grand River Conference Scholar Bowl All-Tournament Team.

Rains was named to the all-tournament second team and was one of 16 students receiving all-tournament status.

Also earning scholar bowl honors were: First Team – Aidan Clark, Sr., Trenton; Trey Maddaleno, Jr., Putnam County; Tyler Davis, Sr., North Andrew; Kelvin Vieyra, Soph., Milan; and Matt Bolander, Sr., St. Joseph Christian.

Second

