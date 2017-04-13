"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Gallatin Bulldog Pride Band receives exemplary rating

The Gallatin Bulldog Pride Band attended the State Music Festival at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, where they received an overall exemplary 1 rating in a prepared concert and sight reading. They performed the songs “Ave Maria” by Franz Bieble and “Critical Mass” by Todd Stalter. The band will be performing this program at their upcoming concert on May 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Following

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 13th, 2017 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply