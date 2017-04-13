Gallatin Bulldog Pride Band receives exemplary rating

The Gallatin Bulldog Pride Band attended the State Music Festival at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, where they received an overall exemplary 1 rating in a prepared concert and sight reading. They performed the songs “Ave Maria” by Franz Bieble and “Critical Mass” by Todd Stalter. The band will be performing this program at their upcoming concert on May 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Following
