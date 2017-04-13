Gallatin accepts street bid, to be featured on website

Herzog’s proposed street project bid for Jackson and Johnson Streets was accepted at $140,224.50 by the Gallatin Board of Aldermen during their meeting held April 10. The 2017 Street Project Bids were presented as follows: Norris – Declined; Herzog – $140,224.50; Keller – $152,680.

In other business at the Monday meeting, the Water Plant Contractor’s Application for Payment No. 2 for $170,142.14 was accepted.

The City of Gallatin will be

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.