Bulldog golfers turn back first challenge of the season at Marceline

It took over two weeks for Gallatin’s defending state champion golf team to face its first challenge of the season…but face it the Bulldogs did.

The Bulldogs finished first last Friday at Marceline’s four-team tournament, beating the host Tigers by five strokes, 159 to 164. Marceline came in as one of the best Class 1 teams in the area after finishing sixth in last season’s state tournament, but the Tigers

April 13th, 2017 | Category: School News, Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply