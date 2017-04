Wayne Edward Brickey

Funeral services for Wayne Brickey will be held on Friday, April 14, 2017, at 11 a.m., at the Orem Park Stake Center in Orem, Utah. Interment will be at the American Fork Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends give a potted plant.

Dr. Wayne Edward Brickey, 72, died on April 10, 2017.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1945, to Marjorie Marian Millet and Purl Emmett

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.