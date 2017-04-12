Dorothy Price 1924-2017

Funeral services for Dorothy Price will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017, at First Christian Church, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, at the church, where friends may call after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the King City Manor Activity Fund, and/or First Christian Church, King City, in care
