"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

L. L. Cook 1922-2017

L.L. Cook, 94, of Cameron, formerly of Gilman City, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial: Fairport Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Fairport Cemetery in care of McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin.

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 11th, 2017 | Category: Obituaries | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply