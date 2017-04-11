Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Cierra Redman wins Young Patriotic Art contest Evelyn Russell 1926-2017 » L. L. Cook 1922-2017 L.L. Cook, 94, of Cameron, formerly of Gilman City, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial: Fairport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Fairport Cemetery in care of McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin.