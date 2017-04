Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

ABOUT US

Cierra Redman wins Young Patriotic Art contest » Gallatin police arrest On April 9, Courtney J. Hunt, 20, Gallatin, was arrested by Gallatin officers for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Ms. Hunt was transported to the Gallatin Police Department for processing and then to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail. Please subscribe or log in to access full content. Related