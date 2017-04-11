Daviess County couple records extraordinary find of Indian artifacts…the story continues
The blades and artifacts from the McCrary collection found in Daviess County. The blades were laid out on black cloth and the photo was taken from a tractor seat. The McCrarys turned over their entire collection to Dr. David A. Easterla. Not a single artifact remains in their home as the collection should remain together.
April 15, 2006, started off as an ordinary spring day for Shannon and Amy McCrary
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Related
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.