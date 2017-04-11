Active Aging Resource Center

Calendar of Events
April 14: Closed for Good Friday; April 19: Board meeting 10 a.m.; April 21: Blood pressure checks 11 a.m. to noon.
Menu April 17-21
Monday: hamburger steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fresh fruit; Tuesday: pork roast, sweet potatoes, Sonoma Blend veggies, oranges; Wednesday: beef and noodles, peas, carrots, fruit pie; Thursday: ham and beans, coleslaw, pickled beets, cornbread, fruit crisp; Friday: baked chicken, mashed
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.