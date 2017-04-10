Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Four-vehicle accident sends one to hospital Weatherization service offered to nine counties » Young Daviess hunters harvest 48 turkeys According to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), young turkey hunters in Daviess County harvested 48 turkeys during the 2017 spring youth season, April 8 and 9. Of those total 48 turkeys, 44 were adult gobblers; four were juvenile gobblers; and none were bearded hens.

Statewide, 4,074 birds were harvested.

Top harvest counties were Franklin with 119 birds harvested, Callaway with 91, and Gasconade with 87.

Young