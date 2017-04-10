Weatherization service offered to nine counties

Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is currently seeking home owners and renters/landlords interested in participating in the Weatherization Program. All households interested in applying to receive weatherization services for their home are invited to fill out an application for the program. A program application is available online at capncm.org, or by calling the Agency office at 855-290-8544 ext. 1064 and requesting an application to be mailed or faxed
