"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Four-vehicle accident sends one to hospital

Two people from Gallatin were involved in a four-vehicle accident that happened at about 2:46 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, in Daviess County.

According the Missouri State Highway Patrol, four vehicles were eastbound on Hwy. 6. At Route CC, about three miles west of Gallatin, a 1999 Dodge Ram, driven by Ronald Stalkfleet, 64, Perry, Kan., failed to stop for vehicles turning in the roadway.

The Dodge Ram struck a

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 10th, 2017 | Category: Community News, Law Enforcement | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply