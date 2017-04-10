Foster Morgan 1926-2017

Funeral services for Foster Morgan were held Monday, April 10, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial with military rites followed in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Pattonsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post #2176, Oak Ridge Cemetery, and/or New Hope Baptist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, Mo., 64424.
Foster Morgan, 90, McFall, died Friday, April 7, 2017, at a Bethany nursing home.
He was
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.