Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

L. L. Cook 1922-2017 Foster Morgan 1926-2017 » Evelyn Russell 1926-2017 A funeral service for Evelyn Russell was held Monday, April 10, at Westover Baptist Church in Des Moines, Iowa. An additional funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. All services are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home. Memorials may be Please subscribe or log in to access full content. Related