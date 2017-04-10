2 hurt in utility vehicle wreck near Melbourne

One person received minor injuries and another received serious injuries when a recreational utility vehicle overturned at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, in Harrison County.

According to the highway patrol, the crash occurred as Bradley Burke, 34, Gilman City, was operating a 2017 Polaris General 1000 on private property about a half mile east of Melbourne. The Polaris climbed a steep hill and overturned backwards. All occupants, including

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.