No swimming, no dumping on Pattonsburg property

The Pattonsburg Board of Aldermen carried a motion to have the city clerk send out a newsletter to advice residents that there is absolutely no swimming in any of the ponds on city property and absolutely no dumping on city property.

In other business at their meeting held March 13, the City decided to stay with ACCO Unlimited for purchase of food grade lime; 960 bags at $15 per bag.

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.