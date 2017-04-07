"Like" us on Facebook

Kellie R. Vanderslice 1975-2017

Kellie Renee Vanderslice, 41, Cameron, passed away on April 5, 2017, at her home surrounded by family.

Kellie was born April 12, 1975, in Columbus, Ohio, to Phillip and Amy (Moore) Lanning.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Cameron, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School to her high school students.

On Oct. 13, 2000, Kellie married Nicholas Vanderslice in Spring, Texas.

Survivors: husband, Nick; her children, Micah,

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 7th, 2017 | Category: Obituaries

