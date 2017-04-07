Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Turning 103 Jail reviews tracking system contract » April 4 Election Results (18.3% casting votes) Only those ballot results presenting choices to voters are shown below. Write-in ballot totals are still being tallied. MUNICIPAL Gallatin Proposition 1 — Streets Sales Tax

Yes 217 No 45 East Ward Alderman; vote for 1

Judy Bush 17 Carol Walker 96 Jamesport Mayor 2-year term; vote for 1

Ray Bontrager 55

Jack Turner 48

Jerry King 8 South Ward Alderman; vote 1

Gary Alexander 42

