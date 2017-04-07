April 4 Election Results (18.3% casting votes)

Only those ballot results presenting choices to voters are shown below. Write-in ballot totals are still being tallied.
MUNICIPAL
Gallatin
Proposition 1 — Streets Sales Tax
Yes 217 No 45
East Ward Alderman; vote for 1
Judy Bush 17 Carol Walker 96
Jamesport
Mayor 2-year term; vote for 1
Ray Bontrager 55
Jack Turner 48
Jerry King 8
South Ward Alderman; vote 1
Gary Alexander 42
Chris Ford 18
Pattonsburg
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.