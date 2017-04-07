"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

April 4 Election Results (18.3% casting votes)

Only those ballot results presenting choices to voters are shown below. Write-in ballot totals are still being tallied.

MUNICIPAL

Gallatin

Proposition 1 — Streets Sales Tax
Yes 217                    No 45

East Ward Alderman; vote for 1
Judy Bush 17            Carol Walker 96

Jamesport

Mayor 2-year term; vote for 1
Ray Bontrager 55
Jack Turner 48
Jerry King 8

South Ward Alderman; vote 1
Gary Alexander 42
Chris Ford 18

Pattonsburg

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 7th, 2017 | Category: Courthouse News, Local Government | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply