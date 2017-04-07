NCMC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa

Twenty-four North Central Missouri College students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society on April 3, including Danette Smit of Gallatin.
Members include: Kendra Border, Cameron, Trevor Burrows, Bethany, Tyler Busker, Fayette, Justin Daniels, Unionville, Robin Dennert, Trenton, Kendey Eaton, Mound City, Katelyn Galloway, Brookfield, Madison Gonseth, Murray, Iowa, William Grant, Carrollton, Brady Huffman, Galt, Erik
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.