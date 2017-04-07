"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

NCMC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa

Danette Smit is pictured third from the right on the back row

Twenty-four North Central Missouri College students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society on April 3, including Danette Smit of Gallatin.

Members include: Kendra Border, Cameron, Trevor Burrows, Bethany, Tyler Busker, Fayette, Justin Daniels, Unionville, Robin Dennert, Trenton, Kendey Eaton, Mound City, Katelyn Galloway, Brookfield, Madison Gonseth, Murray, Iowa, William Grant, Carrollton, Brady Huffman, Galt, Erik

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 7th, 2017 | Category: Clubs & Organizations, Community News, Education, Regional News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply