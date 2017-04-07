"Like" us on Facebook

2016-17 All HDC Honorees

First Team Girls

Bailey Owens              Sr.        Mercer

Nicole Kost                 Sr.        Mercer

Lindsay Wyatt            Sr.        Mercer

Hailey Burrows           Sr.        Gilman City

Payton Craig               Jr.        North Harrison

Second Team Girls

Jandie Peterson           Fr.        Grundy County

Brandy Rivet              Jr.        North Harrison

Natayla Selby              So.       East Harrison

Lauryn Waddle           So.       East Harrison

Sophie Pliley               So.       Winston

Honorable Mention Girls

Megan Cottrell            Jr.        Gilman City

Matana Munday          Sr.        Grundy County

Krissi Cox                   Sr.        North Harrison

April 7th, 2017 | Category: School News, Sports & Recreation

