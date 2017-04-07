2016-17 All HDC Honorees

First Team Girls
Bailey Owens Sr. Mercer
Nicole Kost Sr. Mercer
Lindsay Wyatt Sr. Mercer
Hailey Burrows Sr. Gilman City
Payton Craig Jr. North Harrison
Second Team Girls
Jandie Peterson Fr. Grundy County
Brandy Rivet Jr. North Harrison
Natayla Selby So. East Harrison
Lauryn Waddle So. East Harrison
Sophie Pliley So. Winston
Honorable Mention Girls
Megan Cottrell Jr. Gilman City
Matana Munday Sr. Grundy County
Krissi Cox Sr. North Harrison
