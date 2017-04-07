Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

2016-17 All HDC Honorees First Team Girls Bailey Owens Sr. Mercer Nicole Kost Sr. Mercer Lindsay Wyatt Sr. Mercer Hailey Burrows Sr. Gilman City Payton Craig Jr. North Harrison Second Team Girls Jandie Peterson Fr. Grundy County Brandy Rivet Jr. North Harrison Natayla Selby So. East Harrison Lauryn Waddle So. East Harrison Sophie Pliley So. Winston Honorable Mention Girls Megan Cottrell Jr. Gilman City Matana Munday Sr. Grundy County Krissi Cox Sr. North Harrison